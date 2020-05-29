US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $19.33. US Foods shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 5,720,404 shares trading hands.
USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
