US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $19.33. US Foods shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 5,720,404 shares trading hands.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

