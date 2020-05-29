US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USX. Stephens upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $3.90 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.93.

USX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 316,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,050. The stock has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 82,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $358,070.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

