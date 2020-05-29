V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,020 shares of company stock worth $2,447,446. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.81. 833,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,991. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

