V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,286 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 369,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.