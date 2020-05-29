V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. 1,734,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,221. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

