V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 115.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $11.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,218. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.05 and its 200-day moving average is $387.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

