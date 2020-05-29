V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,144 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 177.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

BABA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.57. 1,619,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,129,196. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

