V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,807,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.03. 419,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,349. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $303.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

