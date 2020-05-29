Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 5%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.57, approximately 28,978,632 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,917,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 1,002.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vale by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

