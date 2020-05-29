Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 5%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.57, approximately 28,978,632 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,917,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.81 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vale (NYSE:VALE)
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.
