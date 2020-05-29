Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,156,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,933,000 after acquiring an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,455. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

