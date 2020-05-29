Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,186. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.