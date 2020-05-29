Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 882,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,905,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

