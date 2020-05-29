Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

VGK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 982,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

