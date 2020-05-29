Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

