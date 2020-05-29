Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.75. 3,591,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average of $277.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

