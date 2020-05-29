Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VOO traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $277.82. The company had a trading volume of 357,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,710. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

