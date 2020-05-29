Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,858,000 after purchasing an additional 728,895 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 305,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 16,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,755. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

