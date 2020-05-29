Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Brightworth’s 5th Largest Position

Brightworth increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1,768.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.87. 4,005,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,156. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

