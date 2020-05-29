Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.6% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nippon Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $313,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

