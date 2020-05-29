Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $69.46 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Velas has a market cap of $69.46 million and $723,033.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002877 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005473 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

