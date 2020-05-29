Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.14

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.14 and last traded at $171.27, with a volume of 747571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.34.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

