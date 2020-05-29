Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.6% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $55.46. 1,145,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,791,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

