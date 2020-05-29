Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,478,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

