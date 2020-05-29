Veros Hits Market Capitalization of $90,175.29 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a market capitalization of $90,175.29 and $7,912.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.02016671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00180488 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

