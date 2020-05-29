ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSAT stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

Get ViaSat alerts:

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.