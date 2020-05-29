VIBE Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $418,832.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05347273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

