VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

VMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $195.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after buying an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

