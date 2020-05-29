VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.
VMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $195.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after buying an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
