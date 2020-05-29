WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Sold by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 477,028 shares during the quarter. WABCO accounts for 5.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.99% of WABCO worth $138,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of WABCO by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WABCO by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WABCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in WABCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBC remained flat at $$136.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

