Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.77 ($75.31).

Wacker Chemie stock traded down €2.88 ($3.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €56.18 ($65.33). 165,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.22 and a 200 day moving average of €59.43. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 1-year high of €77.42 ($90.02). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

