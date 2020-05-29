Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102,278 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,051. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

