Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitbread to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price (down previously from GBX 3,610 ($47.49)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,481.25 ($45.79).

WTB stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,528 ($33.25). 2,787,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,762.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,835.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.20.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

