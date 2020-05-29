Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12, approximately 1,805,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,204,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
A number of research firms have commented on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wipro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
