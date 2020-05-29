Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12, approximately 1,805,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,204,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research firms have commented on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Get Wipro alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wipro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.