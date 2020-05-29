XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 9.4%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85, 34,936,501 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 17,322,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $43,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

