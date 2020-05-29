Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Earnings of -$2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($2.32). American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 1,688,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,485. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $894.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at $17,199,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

