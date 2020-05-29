Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

