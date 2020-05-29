Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from increased global demand for packaged food products amid the coronavirus-led stockpiling. This also helped the company retain its organic sales trend in first-quarter 2020, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the consensus mark. Notably, organic sales were solid in all regions and categories. However, earnings and sales fell year over year due to the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses along with currency woes. These headwinds are likely to persist. Also, costs associated with operations amid the pandemic may hit margins. Nonetheless, Kellogg is likely to keep gaining from its Deploy for Growth strategy as well as a strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts and innovation.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on K. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. 1,198,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

