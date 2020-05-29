Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arch Capital have underperformed the industry year to date. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses tend to weigh on oprating margin expansion. Nevertheless, it boasts a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the insurer has been diversifying its Mortgage Insurance business via strategic acquisitions that also complement the company’s strength in the specialty insurance and reinsurance businesses. Moreover, it effectively deploys capital to pursue growth initiatives as well as engage in share repurchases activity. However, its first-quarter earnings per share of 46 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.8% and declined 31.3% year over year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,247. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2,731.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 260,278 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,299,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 280,117 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

