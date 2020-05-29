Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.16. Zafgen shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 104,429 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zafgen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 195,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zafgen by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 185,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

