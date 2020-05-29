Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.90. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 6,184,576 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZSAN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

