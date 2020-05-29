Zscaler’s (ZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.81.

Shares of ZS traded up $19.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,101. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,234 shares of company stock worth $11,090,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

