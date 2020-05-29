Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.59, approximately 3,421,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 722,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
A number of research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.
The company has a market cap of $132.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
