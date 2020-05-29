Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.59, approximately 3,421,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 722,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The company has a market cap of $132.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

