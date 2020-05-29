Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 6.2%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.45, approximately 1,036,880 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 525,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.