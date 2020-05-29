Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 6.2%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.45, approximately 1,036,880 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 525,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

