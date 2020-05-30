-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Livongo Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of LVGO stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,914 shares of company stock valued at $27,930,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $3,689,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Livongo Health by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

