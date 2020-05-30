$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mitek Systems reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities raised Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 284,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,536. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $385.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.