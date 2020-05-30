-$0.14 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.21). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million.

AVDL has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 394,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $8,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,820,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

