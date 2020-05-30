-$0.31 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.24). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 29.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 31,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,952. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

