$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.99. Camden National posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Camden National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,309. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

