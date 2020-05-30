1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 728,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

