1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 728,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
