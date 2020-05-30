100,835 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.45. 1,833,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

