14,151 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,637,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UDR by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 467,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,253. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.